Aaron Wiggins News: Returns to bench

Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Wiggins got his second start of the regular season Saturday against the Clippers, and he finished that game with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes. The Thunder have experimented with the starting five with Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe, and Wallace will start Monday while Wiggins and Joe come off the bench.