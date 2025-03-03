Aaron Wiggins News: Scores 17 off bench

Wiggins finished Sunday's 146-132 victory over the Spurs with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Wiggins continues to operate as one of the primary offensive weapons for the second unit in Oklahoma City, something he's thriving at. He's scored in double figures in 14 straight games, averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per contest. During that span, Wiggins has returned top-50 value in nine-category formats.