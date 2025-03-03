Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Scores 17 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Wiggins finished Sunday's 146-132 victory over the Spurs with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Wiggins continues to operate as one of the primary offensive weapons for the second unit in Oklahoma City, something he's thriving at. He's scored in double figures in 14 straight games, averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per contest. During that span, Wiggins has returned top-50 value in nine-category formats.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now