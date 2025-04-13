Aaron Wiggins News: Scores 28 in win

Wiggins logged 28 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Pelicans.

Wiggins was gifted the keys to the offense Sunday as the team rested most of their rotational players, and he didn't disappoint, producing game-highs in scoring and assists. Wiggins enters the playoffs in great form, averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest over his last three outings.