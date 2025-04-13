Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Scores 28 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Wiggins logged 28 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Pelicans.

Wiggins was gifted the keys to the offense Sunday as the team rested most of their rotational players, and he didn't disappoint, producing game-highs in scoring and assists. Wiggins enters the playoffs in great form, averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest over his last three outings.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
