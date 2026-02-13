Aaron Wiggins News: Sees 20 minutes off bench

Wiggins produced five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.

The Thunder are navigating several key injuries right now, but the team is still very deep on the wings and it's been hard for Wiggins to produce much fantasy appeal. Across 41 appearances, he's averaging 23.8 minutes with 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per contest.