Aaron Wiggins News: Sees 20 minutes off bench
Wiggins produced five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.
The Thunder are navigating several key injuries right now, but the team is still very deep on the wings and it's been hard for Wiggins to produce much fantasy appeal. Across 41 appearances, he's averaging 23.8 minutes with 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 49 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 310 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More