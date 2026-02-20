Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Nets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joining Wiggins in the first unit for Friday's game will be Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Across 15 starts this season, Wiggins has posted averages of 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 triples, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
