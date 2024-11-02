Aaron Wiggins News: Starting vs. Clippers

Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins will make his second start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday as Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace come off the bench. The trio have each started twice through the first six games of the season as the Thunder figure out their starting lineup. In his last outing Friday against the Trail Blazers, Wiggins logged 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes.