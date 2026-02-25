Aaron Wiggins News: Starting Wednesday
Wiggins is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Wiggins will step into the first unit for the short-handed Thunder on Wednesday. In 16 starts this season, Wiggins is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals over 28.5 minutes.
