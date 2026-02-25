Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Wiggins is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Wiggins will step into the first unit for the short-handed Thunder on Wednesday. In 16 starts this season, Wiggins is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals over 28.5 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
19 days ago