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Aaron Wiggins News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Joining Wiggins in the first unit for Wednesday's game will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. As a starter this season, Wiggins has posted averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.6 steals per contest on 43/39/79 shooting splits.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
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