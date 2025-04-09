Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Will start vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Wiggins will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins will be a starter for the 24th time this season in Phoenix. The 25-year-old averages 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the first unit this season, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now