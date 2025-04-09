Aaron Wiggins News: Will start vs. Phoenix

Wiggins will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins will be a starter for the 24th time this season in Phoenix. The 25-year-old averages 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the first unit this season, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.