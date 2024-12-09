Abdullah Ahmed News: Double-doubles in G League win

Ahmed notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 119-114 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Ahmed set season highs in points and rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He also blocked at least three shots for a fourth straight game, averaging 3.5 swats in 19.8 minutes a night.