Abdullah Ahmed News: Efficient in G League return

Ahmed logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 36 minutes Friday during Westchester's 136-133 G League win over Cleveland.

Ahmed hasn't played since Dec. 27 due to a calf strain but managed to make his return during Friday's victory. He ended up racking up a team-high five blocks in addition to having an efficient shooting performance, connecting on 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.