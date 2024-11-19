Fantasy Basketball
Abdullah Ahmed News: Pitches in off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Ahmed posted four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 10 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 loss to Maine.

Ahmed played a limited role off the Westchester bench, recording a team-low minute total, but still pitched in offensively and on the glass. So far this season, Ahmed has averaged 4.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 18.6 minutes in the first four contests.

