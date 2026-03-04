Abou Ousmane headshot

Abou Ousmane News: Goes scoreless in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ousmane (personal) recorded 0 points (0-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist and a steal across four minutes during Tuesday's 148-105 win over Windy City.

Ousmane was back in action Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's loss versus Austin due to personal reasons. However, the 6-foot-9 center struggled in his return, failing to score any points for just the second time this season.

Abou Ousmane
 Free Agent
