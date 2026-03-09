Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:15am

Bailey (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

That's now three late additions to the Utah injury report due to an illness Monday, so it's possible an ailment is spreading around the team. John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh would both be more involved on the wing for the Jazz if Bailey is unable to suit up.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More
