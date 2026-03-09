Ace Bailey Injury: Added to injury report
Bailey (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
That's now three late additions to the Utah injury report due to an illness Monday, so it's possible an ailment is spreading around the team. John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh would both be more involved on the wing for the Jazz if Bailey is unable to suit up.
