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Ace Bailey Injury: Leaves early Friday with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 10:31am

Bailey won't return to Friday's game against Portland due to concussion symptoms. He finished with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across seven minutes.

The Jazz haven't confirmed that Bailey sustained a concussion, but his symptoms of the brain injury will be enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the contest. The rookie first-round pick will likely enter the NBA's concussion protocol, making it uncertain that he'll be cleared in advance of the Jazz's next game Sunday against the Kings. If Bailey end up sitting out Sunday, the Jazz could make two-way player Blake Hinson active for that contest after Hinson didn't dress for Friday's game.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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