Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 6:04pm

Bailey (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Bailey entered the league's concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. The rookie first-rounder will have extra time to recover as the Jazz's next game after Sunday won't take place until Wednesday against the Timberwolves. Blake Hinson and Andersson Garcia are slated for larger roles in Bailey's absence.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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