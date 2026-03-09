Ace Bailey Injury: Out Monday
Bailey (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Bailey was a late addition to the injury report and will miss Monday's contest due to an illness. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Knicks. With the rookie first-rounder unavailable, John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased playing time.
