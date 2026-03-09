Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bailey (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Bailey was a late addition to the injury report and will miss Monday's contest due to an illness. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Knicks. With the rookie first-rounder unavailable, John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased playing time.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
