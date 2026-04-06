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Ace Bailey Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:17pm

Bailey (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.

Utah's injury report continues to grow, with Bailey now making an appearance because of a bruised right knee. If he can't suit up, John Konchar could work his way back into the starting lineup.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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