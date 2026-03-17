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Ace Bailey Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:54pm

Bailey (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota.

Bailey wasn't available for Sunday's loss to Sacramento. Andersson Garcia entered the starting lineup in that one, amassing three points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes. If Bailey doesn't suit up again Wednesday, Garcia would presumably be in line for another start.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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