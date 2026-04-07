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Ace Bailey Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bailey (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.

Bailey was listed as doubtful, so the latest update likely didn't catch many by surprise. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday versus the Grizzlies. In the meantime, Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski are expected to do most of the heavy lifting offensively.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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