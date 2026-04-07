Ace Bailey Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Bailey (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Bailey is now unlikely to play Tuesday after initially being listed as questionable. The rookie has appeared in 11 straight games, averaging 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.9 minutes. With Utah's injury list a mile long, John Konchar, Bez Mbeng and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for increased roles.