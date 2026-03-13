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Ace Bailey Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:30pm

Bailey won't return to Friday's game against Portland due to concussion symptoms. He'll finish the game with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across seven minutes.

Bailey won't return to Friday's contest while being evaluated by medical staff for a concussion. The rookie first-rounder's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Kings, though he'll first need to prove he's healthy enough to suit up. If Bailey is forced to miss time, Andersson Garcia and Elijah Harkless would be candidates to see increased minutes.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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