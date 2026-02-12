Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Continues to ascend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:43pm

Bailey provided 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 victory over Sacramento.

After a rough start to his career, the first-year forward is starting to showcase the potential that made him the No. 5 overall pick in this past year's draft. Over his last 12 appearances, Bailey has averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per contest.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
