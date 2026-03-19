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Ace Bailey News: Drops 17 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Bailey provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 loss to Minnesota.

Bailey returned from a one-game absence as a result of a concussion, moving straight back into the starting lineup. Although he logged just 25 minutes, he finished with 17 points, continuing to do more than enough to warrant a roster spot in all fantasy formats. Based on what we saw prior to the absence, we should expect Bailey to push back over 30 minutes, sooner rather than later.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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