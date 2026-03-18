Ace Bailey News: Good to go Wednesday
Bailey (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Bailey has been cleared to return versus Minnesota after missing Sunday's loss to Sacramento while in the league's concussion protocol. With the rookie first-rounder returning to action, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Andersson Garcia and Elijah Harkless. Bailey has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per game over 10 appearances since the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 153 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 99 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 513 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 414 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More