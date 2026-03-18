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Ace Bailey News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 3:03pm

Bailey (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Bailey has been cleared to return versus Minnesota after missing Sunday's loss to Sacramento while in the league's concussion protocol. With the rookie first-rounder returning to action, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Andersson Garcia and Elijah Harkless. Bailey has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per game over 10 appearances since the All-Star break.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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