Ace Bailey News: Logs 18 points in defeat
Bailey ended Monday's 128-125 loss to Denver with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes.
Bailey has logged single-digit totals only once over the past month, and he's been a consistent contributor in the rebound category as well. Over the past 11 games, he's averaged 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals, and is a lock to start nightly barring an injury.
