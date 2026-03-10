Ace Bailey News: Not listed on injury report
Bailey (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Bailey missed Monday's win over the Warriors due to an illness but is set to return to action Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder's return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Blake Hinson, John Konchar (calf) and Brice Sensabaugh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 46 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More