Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 4:22pm

Bailey (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Bailey missed Monday's win over the Warriors due to an illness but is set to return to action Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder's return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Blake Hinson, John Konchar (calf) and Brice Sensabaugh.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
