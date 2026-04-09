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Ace Bailey News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bailey (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Bailey took a seat for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to a knee issue, but he'll be back on the court Friday. The rookie forward is averaging 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five matchups.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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