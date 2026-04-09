Ace Bailey News: Not listed on injury report
Bailey (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bailey took a seat for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to a knee issue, but he'll be back on the court Friday. The rookie forward is averaging 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
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