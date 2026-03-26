Ace Bailey News: Notches 15 points

Bailey contributed 15 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

Bailey started in the frontcourt alongside Cody Williams with Kyle Filipowski out with an illness. The Jazz have put together some really interesting rotations in recent weeks, but Bailey seems to be a safe fantasy play for the time being.