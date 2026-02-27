Ace Bailey News: Paces team with 23 points

Bailey ended Thursday's 129-118 loss to New Orleans with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Bailey stepped up amid Lauri Markannen's (hip) absence and procided the team's highest point total. Although he failed to make an impact against Houston earlier in the week, he hit for 20 points against Memphis following the All-Star break. The low total against the Rockets snapped a seven-game streak of double-digit scoring results, but he seems to be back on track.