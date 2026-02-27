Ace Bailey News: Paces team with 23 points
Bailey ended Thursday's 129-118 loss to New Orleans with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.
Bailey stepped up amid Lauri Markannen's (hip) absence and procided the team's highest point total. Although he failed to make an impact against Houston earlier in the week, he hit for 20 points against Memphis following the All-Star break. The low total against the Rockets snapped a seven-game streak of double-digit scoring results, but he seems to be back on track.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 207 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1215 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More