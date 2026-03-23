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Ace Bailey News: Posts career night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Bailey closed with 37 points (11-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 143-127 loss to the Raptors.

Bailey continued his strong play on the offensive end of the court, as he set a new career high in scoring and reached the 30-point threshold for the second time in three games. He was particularly dialed in from beyond the arc Monday, which is where he tacked on 21 of his 37 points. Bailey is set for another appealing matchup Wednesday against the Wizards.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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