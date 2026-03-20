Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Pours in career-high 33 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Bailey ended Thursday's 128-96 win over the Bucks with 33 points (13-27 FG, 7-19 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes.

The teenage forward has found his rhythm from long range. Bailey's 33 points set a new personal best for the rookie, while the seven made three-pointers tied his career high. The fifth overall pick in the 2025 Draft has sunk at least five treys in four of his last six games, averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 threes, 4.0 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.3 minutes over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from downtown.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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