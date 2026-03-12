Ace Bailey News: Puts up 21 points in loss

Bailey provided 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Knicks.

Bailey took a while to get things going and adjust to the pace of the NBA, but he's been putting up excellent numbers in recent weeks. This game marked his return from a one-game absence, and he's scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings while reaching the 20-point plateau thrice in that span. Bailey, a rookie out of Rutgers who averaged 11.7 points per game in the first half of the season, is now averaging 16.9 points per contest since the All-Star break.