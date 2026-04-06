Ace Bailey News: Scores 14 points in loss
Bailey finished Sunday's 146-111 loss to Oklahoma City with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes.
Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski led the way for Utah offensively, and while Bailey didn't have his best performance, he still found a way to be relevant in fantasy and contributed in the five major categories. The rookie is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over his last 10 games. He should be one of Utah's go-to offensive weapons in the final week of the regular season.
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