Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Scores 15 points on 21 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bailey accumulated 15 points (7-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.

Bailey endured a rough shooting performance in his final game of the 2025-26 season, but the rookie out of Rutgers showed a marked improvement as the campaign went on. He finishes his rookie with averages of 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across 72 appearances, but those figures improve to 18.3 points, 4.9 boards and 2.0 dimes per game in 23 contests after the All-Star break. All things considered, it was a successful season for Bailey, who's expected to be a key player for the Jazz for years to come.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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