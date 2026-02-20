Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Scores 20 points on 19 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Bailey recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bailey got all the shots he wanted with both Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Keyonte George (ankle) unavailable, and finished with a team-high 19 field goal attempts. Bailey has been playing well over the past four games, averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 triples per contest.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ace Bailey See More
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago