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Ace Bailey News: Scores 22 vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:34pm

Bailey recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 140-106 loss to Houston.

Bailey reached the 20-point mark for the first time since scoring 37 in a loss to the Raptors on March 23. Even though his scoring numbers had been trending a bit downward of late, the rookie out of Rutgers has improved massively compared to his first month in the league, and he's ending the season on a strong note. If you drafted Bailey and trusted him throughout the entire season, you're clearly reaping the benefits of being a patient manager when it matters the most. Bailey has scored at least 15 points in eight of his last 10 appearances.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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