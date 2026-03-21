Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Scores 25 but struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Bailey ended Saturday's 126-116 loss to Philadelphia with 25 points (7-20 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks over 33 minutes.

Bailey was coming off posting a career-high 33 points in the win over the Bucks on Thursday, and while he fell short of reaching that mark in this loss, it was the first time in his career that he recorded at least 25 points in back-to-back contests. Bailey endured a slow start to his NBA career but has progressed steadily as the season has advanced. All signs point to him ending the season -- and therefore, the fantasy playoffs -- on a strong note as the Jazz's primary go-to option on offense. To note, Bailey has scored at least 20 points six times since the All-Star break (13 games), compared to only seven in the rest of the season (49 contests).

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
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