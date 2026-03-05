Ace Bailey News: Sets career-high scoring mark

Bailey contributed 32 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over Washington.

Bailey had arguably the best performance of his young NBA career Thursday, as he pulverized his previous career-best scoring mark by seven points. Scoring aside, Bailey also made his presence felt defensively with three steals-plus-blocks, and he's recorded at least two steals-plus-blocks in four of his last six appearances. Bailey also reached the 20-point plateau for the third time in seven contests since the All-Star break.