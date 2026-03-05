Ace Bailey headshot

Ace Bailey News: Sets new career-high scoring mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Bailey contributed 32 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over Washington.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Bailey had the best performance of his young NBA career in this win Thursday, as he pulverized his previous career-best scoring mark by seven points. Scoring aside, Bailey also made his presence felt defensively with three steals-plus-blocks combined, and he's recorded at least two steals-plus-blocks in four of his last six appearances. Bailey also reached the 20-point plateau for the third time in seven contests since the All-Star break.

Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
