Adam Flagler News: Dominant in G League win

Flagler compiled 31 points (11-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes Thursday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 109-97 win over the Legends.

Flagler led the Blue in both points scored and assists in addition to going turnover free during Thursday's victory. The two-way player has now scored 49 points while shooting 34.8 percent from the field across his first two games played in the G League.