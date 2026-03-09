Adam Flagler News: Erupts for 28 points in G League
Flagler collected 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 119-118 win over Sioux Falls.
Flagler led Austin to victory, as he was the only player on his team to reach the 20-point threshold. This marks his best showing of the G League regular season, surpassing his previous best (16 points) Saturday, also against the Skyforce.
Adam Flagler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Flagler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Flagler See More