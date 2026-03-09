Adam Flagler headshot

Adam Flagler News: Erupts for 28 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Flagler collected 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 119-118 win over Sioux Falls.

Flagler led Austin to victory, as he was the only player on his team to reach the 20-point threshold. This marks his best showing of the G League regular season, surpassing his previous best (16 points) Saturday, also against the Skyforce.

Adam Flagler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Flagler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Flagler See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
332 days ago