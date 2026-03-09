Adam Flagler News: Erupts for 28 points in G League

Flagler collected 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 119-118 win over Sioux Falls.

Flagler led Austin to victory, as he was the only player on his team to reach the 20-point threshold. This marks his best showing of the G League regular season, surpassing his previous best (16 points) Saturday, also against the Skyforce.