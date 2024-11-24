Adam Flagler News: Game-high 26 points in G League
Flagler recorded 26 points (9-21 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 104-97 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Despite shooting struggles, Flagler finished with a game-high 26 points. Through three G League appearances, he's averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.
