Adam Flagler News: Garbage time special

Flagler posted no counting stats in one minute during Saturday's 125-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Flagler played one minute, continuing his streak of garbage-time appearances. Despite playing in five straight games, he has played just 27 minutes, 12 of which came in a blowout victory over the Bucks. His recent uptick should be seen as nothing more than a player making the most of injuries to those ahead of him in the rotation.