Adam Flagler headshot

Adam Flagler News: Goes scoreless in one minute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Flagler closed Wednesday's 105-93 victory over San Antonio with no counting stats in one minute.

Flagler played fewer than four minutes for the fourth straight game, a feat which is only possible because the Thunder have dominated in all of their games to this point. Outside of garbage time, Flagler would remain fixed to the bench, making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats.

