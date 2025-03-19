Adam Flagler News: Logs career-high 23 minutes
Flagler notched five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 win over the 76ers.
Flagler slid into a meaningful role as the Thunder went without a number of their usual options. Taking on a Philadelphia team with no incentive to win, Oklahoma City still walked away with a comfortable victory. Given Flagler had only seen the floor twice in the previous five games, playing a total of two minutes, there is no reason to think he will stick in the rotation moving forward.
