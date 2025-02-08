Adam Flagler News: Plays in garbage time
Flagler posted no counting statistics in one minute of court time during Saturday's 125-112 victory over the Grizzlies.
Despite playing in five straight game, Flagler has played just 27 minutes, with the bulk of his playing time coming in end-of-game garbage-time scenarios. Flagler is on a two-way deal with Oklahoma City and could soon be headed to the G League in order to pick up extended playing time.
