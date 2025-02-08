Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Flagler headshot

Adam Flagler News: Plays in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 8:43am

Flagler posted no counting statistics in one minute of court time during Saturday's 125-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Despite playing in five straight game, Flagler has played just 27 minutes, with the bulk of his playing time coming in end-of-game garbage-time scenarios. Flagler is on a two-way deal with Oklahoma City and could soon be headed to the G League in order to pick up extended playing time.

Adam Flagler
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now