Adam Flagler News: Pours in 29 points
Flagler recorded 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of Sunday's 117-97 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Flagler and Stanley Umude combined for 49 points as the Spurs improved to 21-12. Across 14 appearances, Flagler holds averages of 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.
Adam Flagler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Flagler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Flagler See More