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Adam Flagler News: Pours in 29 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:37am

Flagler recorded 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of Sunday's 117-97 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Flagler and Stanley Umude combined for 49 points as the Spurs improved to 21-12. Across 14 appearances, Flagler holds averages of 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.

Adam Flagler
 Free Agent
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