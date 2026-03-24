Adam Flagler News: Pours in 29 points

Flagler recorded 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of Sunday's 117-97 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Flagler and Stanley Umude combined for 49 points as the Spurs improved to 21-12. Across 14 appearances, Flagler holds averages of 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.