Adam Flagler News: Struggles with shot in G League

Flagler tallied 18 points (5-22 FG, 3-16 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, five steals and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 win over the G League's Texas Legends.

Flagler is one of the Thunder's two-way players, meaning that he will split time between the NBA and G League this season. In Tuesday's win, Flager led the team in field-goal attempts but struggled mightily with his outside shooting.