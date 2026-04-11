Adama Bal Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Bal (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Bal drew his first start in the Association during Friday's loss to Utah, though he may need to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale in Houston due to a right ankle sprain. In eight regular-season appearances, the rookie has averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.1 minutes per showing. If he's ruled out, Lucas Williamson, Rayan Rupert and Javon Small (thigh) would be candidates for increased run.